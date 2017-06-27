U.S. travel writers enjoy local attractions

one more good thing about summer in Sheridan: dogs get to ride shotgun in the front seat, head out of the window, obviously enjoying the breeze in their face, the owners happy as well.

••••••

Forty-five members of the Society of American Travel Writers have been visiting Sheridan and the surrounding area in the last week. They represent more than 100 publications from newspapers to online to magazines. Diverse media such as AAA and National Geographic Traveler participated. Shawn Parker, director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism, welcomed the writers.

Visits and tours included an initial stop at The Brinton Museum, which, Parker notes, “shows our progressive arts scene in one of the West’s best museums.” The writers also backpacked into the Cloud Peak Wilderness, enjoyed time at Eatons’ Ranch, toured local history, including a stop at King’s Saddlery. The Black Tooth Brewing Co. hosted a farewell party with a variety of Sheridan’s food trucks taking part. The post-tour trips, Parker said, included visits to Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, Devil’s Tower and time in the Bighorns as well.

Parker said Monday that Sheridan, in an encore, will welcome back executives from Rolls Royce Sept. 12-15 for an arts and culture weekend. “Sheridan is a destination economy and we want to promote that at every opportunity,” Parker added.

Next up, of course, is the 87th Sheridan WYO Rodeo July 12-15.

In the tourism biz, the big event for Wyoming is the forthcoming solar eclipse, Aug. 21. Parker and his state tourism colleagues expect 500,000 visitors — a doubling of the state’s population — for this event. “I don’t believe Wyoming has seen anything like this,” he said. Cities like Jackson, Lander, Riverton and Casper are in the direct “totality” path of the solar event. Casper is ground zero with a two minute, 26-second darkness beginning at 10:22 a.m. Riverton is expected to gain some 30,000 visitors as well. The state highway department is stopping construction that day in order to make travel easier.

Sheridan will experience a 96 percent totality and it will last a minute-plus, according to Parker.

••••••

Dept. of incidental (baseball) info……

• The annual congressional baseball game was held June 15, a day after five people, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), were shot while practicing. Scalise was the Republicans’ second baseman.

Scalise was released from intensive care and is recovering. Some 24,959 people attended the game — that’s outdrawing five of the day’s major league games. The Democrats won, 11-2. The series is close with the Democrats holding a 40-39-1 one-game edge.

••••••

Five Perks of Being 65 (or older)

• Your supply of brain cells is finally a manageable size.

• Your secrets are safe with your friends because they can’t remember them either.

• You can live without sex, but not without glasses.

• There is nothing left to learn the hard way.

• You quit trying to hold in your stomach, no matter who walks into the room