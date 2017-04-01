Two Tracks’ album has same theme, new vibe

SHERIDAN — A year after their first album was released and then voted No. 1 Album in Wyoming by Wyoming NPR, Sheridan’s own Americana band, The Two Tracks, revs up to release its second album, “Postcard Town.”

Two Tracks cellist, electric guitarist and vocalist David Huebner said the second album is comprised of songs that didn’t make it onto the first album, as well as ones written over the past year.

“It was a quick turnaround,” Huebner said. “(We) really wanted to kind of keep the momentum going.”

Huebner said that while songs on the band’s self-titled first album were all original tracks by guitarist and vocalist Julie Szewc, Huebner got to write four of the 11 tracks on the new album including “Lost in this Canyon,” “Four Wheels,” “Old Coyote Moon” and “Dragonfly.”

Though Huebner joined the group just as it was recording its first album, Szewc said his cello and electric guitar influence can still be heard on the album and continues into “Postcard Town.”

The second album also carries over the tradition of incorporating various harmonies in each song, even with a different band member now writing.

“So I think the albums do work very well together,” Szewc said.

While the albums may flow, she said the group integrated new sounds into the second album, branching out from the first album’s primarily country folk rhythm.

“On the second album we’re starting to get a little bit more rocking on some of it,” Szewc said. “So a little more rock ‘n’ roll on some of it, but there are similarities with both albums and the song writing.”

The themes heard through the tracks on both albums and across both writers stayed consistent.

Huebner said his inspirations came mostly from venturing into the mountains and from poetry by Gary Snyder.

Originally from the Midwest, Szewc said she uses the move West as a muse for long lost love songs, mixed with prairie tunes.

“I’m sure every musician has their bout of love songs,” Szewc said, explaining that she doesn’t only sing about personal experiences. “There’s quite a few love songs on there that are, you know, about moving to the West and leaving behind love and things like that.”

Unique to the band for this album was the opportunity to record in Nashville, Tenn. Huebner said a mutual friend put the band in touch with esteemed producer Will Kimbrough, who among other talents is an award-winning guitarist and singer-songwriter with songs recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Little Feat, Todd Snider and others.

“It was great; it was very unpretentious,” Huebner said of recording in the Nashville studio. “We walked in and it was just awesome; felt very down home and everybody was top notch that we were working with. Everything just flowed really easily.”

“Postcard Town” will be released nationally May 19, with copies available during the band’s album release party April 21 at the WYO Theater.

The album’s cover art, developed by Huebner and Szewc, is a colorful illustration of Tongue River Canyon. As the album’s first impression, it paves the way what Huebner said he hopes a listener ultimately ascertains from the album.

“I hope they take away from the lyrical inspiration some beautiful images of the West,” Huebner said. “And just a really great kind of Americana feel that combines a lot of influences… I think the album paints a picture of travel and life in the West.”