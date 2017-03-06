Two-seeded Broncs open state against Evanston

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs were caught in another tight battle with the Campbell County Camels Saturday in the championship game of the 4A East regional tournament.

The Broncs and Camels split their two regular season contests, both games being decided in overtime. Saturday’s rubber-match didn’t need the extra period of play, and Gillette squeaked out a 67-64 win.

It was Gillette’s sixth-straight regional title.

The Broncs trailed 31-24 at halftime, and the Camels stretched their lead to 53-38 after the third quarter. But Sheridan came roaring back behind a 26-point fourth quarter before falling just short.

Parker Christensen led the Broncs with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Woodward chipped in 12 points.

The loss placed Sheridan as the second seed heading into this week’s state tournament. The Broncs will take on West three-seed Evanston Thursday at noon.

Sheridan and Evanston met twice during the regular season in nonconference matchups, with the Broncs winning both. Sheridan won 42-38 all the way back in the season opener on Dec. 8 and again in a 55-54 final on Jan. 7.

A win in Thursday’s state-tournament opener would pit the Broncs against the winner of Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne Central. Sheridan lost to Kelly Walsh in their only matchup this season, and the Broncs were 3-0 against Central.