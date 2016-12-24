Twelve days of celebration with God

If you are holding to 20th century American custom, today is the last day to get out and shop for those final presents on your list.

Of course, in the tradition of the church, the season of Advent is coming to an end and Christmas is about to begin. Twelve days of celebration. Twelve days of giving thanks to God for the gift of God’s Son, Jesus the Christ. The Christ candle is about to be lit. Christ is coming into the world of darkness bringing light to all.

There was a time in our American culture when it was not looked upon favorably to make a big show of Christmas. In fact, in the 1800s, Congress even chose to work on Christmas Day. Apparently, not all that long ago, our ancestors felt it was too easy to overdo Christmas. It took the storytelling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to jerk us into a more festive spirit of Christmas.

Personally, I am like you. I enjoy the festivities of the Christmas season. Like you, I like to give and receive gifts. When you are a kid, you let the excitement of gift receiving guide your enthusiasm. You can’t wait to tear into that hidden surprise under the tree. When you become an adult, you find joy in searching for a meaningful gift to give your children. Giving makes your heart rejoice. As I continue to experience this mystery of life through the aging process, I find myself returning to the childhood stage of receiving gifts, only from a different perspective.

Surely, a simple “thank you” demonstrates enough gratitude to all givers. The giver gives and the receiver offers a simple “thank you.” It’s enough. Yet, I wonder if you, as the receiver of the gift, would find even more joy if you paused a little longer to ponder the wonder of the gift. See it. Feel it. Smell it. Maybe hear it and taste it. What is this gift saying to you? What is the hidden mystery of this gift?

When Jesus was born, Luke tells us: “But Mary treasured all these words and pondered them in her heart.” (Luke 2:19). Mary “treasured” and “pondered” her experience of shepherds admiring her son. The gift was more than she first imagined. And, what about you? What do you ponder and treasure this Christmas?

The miracle of Christmas is the reality that God has come to you as a human being. God has come to you in a child born into an impoverished world, named Jesus. God has come to you as a friend. God has come to share in the adventure of your life. God has come to be with you in your joys and sorrows. God has come to bless you with the touch of forgiveness. God has come to you as a gift.

The Christ candle is about to be lit. Come, receive anew God’s gift of holy love given to you.

Doug Goodwin serves as pastor at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in downtown Sheridan.