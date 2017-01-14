WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Tween program to feature escape room


SHERIDAN —The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Tween Club will meet Tuesday.

The group gathers each Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. to explore different topics.

The topic for this week is “escape room.”

For additional information, contact the library at 674-8585.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

 

Staff Reports

