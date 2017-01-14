WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Tween program to feature escape room
SHERIDAN —The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Tween Club will meet Tuesday.
The group gathers each Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. to explore different topics.
The topic for this week is “escape room.”
For additional information, contact the library at 674-8585.
The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.
Staff Reports
