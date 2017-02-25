Turnovers plague Lady Broncs

SHERIDAN — The Gillette Lady Camels were simply too big and fast for the Sheridan girls Friday night. Gillette capped off an undefeated conference season with a 67-27 win over Sheridan.

The Lady Camels came out firing on all cylinders, just as they had done in the first matchup with Sheridan. Gillette beat Sheridan 67-38 on Feb. 3, a game the Lady Camels started with a 20-2 run.

Friday’s rematch wasn’t much different.

The Lady Camels utilized their athleticism to fly all over the floor and score at will. They started the game 4 for 4 and quickly took a 10-0 lead. Sheridan’s first basket didn’t come until the 2:26 mark of the first quarter, and the Lady Broncs trailed 17-4 by the time the period was over.

The high-powered Gillette offense threw Sheridan for a loop as the Lady Broncs scrambled defensively, but it was the Lady Camels full-court pressure defense that took Sheridan completely out it.

The Lady Broncs finished the game with 30 turnovers, three more than their total points scored. Ten of those turnovers came in the first quarter as Gillette made a statement for the eventual outcome of the contest.

Sheridan head coach Jessica Pickett said her team spent plenty of time preparing for Gillette’s high level of play — even playing five vs. seven in practice — but nothing compared to how intense the Lady Camels actually play.

“There’s just something about getting in the game,” Pickett said. “Everybody’s watching them, and that pressure is tough. We’ve got to take care of the ball, and they’ve got to trust themselves.”

Sheridan made a brief run in the second quarter to keep it somewhat close, even after Gillette forced a turnover and corralled four offensive rebounds on the first two possessions of the game.

Kaylee Abernatha and Alli Puuri drained back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to a 20-10 game, but Gillette turned right around and scored 7 points in a span of a minute and a half. The Lady Camels began answering Sheridan 2s with 3s and turned turnovers into easy buckets on their way to a 37-15 halftime lead.

It took another four minutes for Sheridan to score in the third quarter as Gillette quickly stretched the lead to 30 and then 40 in the final period.

Pickett said Friday’s loss was a culmination of the kind of basketball her team has had to play all season and hopes the poise and maturity begins to shift in the right direction moving forward.

“They’ve seen it now,” she said. “They’ve seen the pressure at the varsity level. You just have to take care of the ball. At one point we went as far as to calling it their iPhone. You’ve got to take care of it; don’t give it to just anybody; pay attention to where you set it; don’t drop it. It’s funny, but really that’s what you have to do — know that it’s gold.”

The good news for Pickett is that the tough road her team has traveled along this season wasn’t for nothing. The experience gained will be detrimental in the postseason and in preparation for the future.

Sheridan returns all but one players from this year’s team, and 10 Lady Broncs are seeing steady minutes during the late stretch of the season.

“Next year, they won’t have that excuse that we’re young and inexperienced,” Pickett said. “They’ll have had a full year of varsity and played together. We’re just getting them some minutes and letting them feel what that’s like because it’s not like JV. It’s much different.”

The Broncs will look to make some final strides as they hit the postseason, beginning with the regional tournament next week. The Lady Broncs (6-15, 2-8 in 4A East) will be the fifth seed, where they’ll take on four-seed Cheyenne Central in the opening round.