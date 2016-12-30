Turbine technology generates opportunity, controversy in Wyoming

SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s gusty landscape already makes it an obvious home for wind energy, but in even the less breezy ranges, the Equality State could see major benefits from the “Manhattan Project” of renewable energy.

An East Coast based renewable wind turbine company, Change Wind Corporation, has spent the last nine years creating a turbine that could bring wind energy to Wyoming areas that don’t see high gusts.

Prudencia Power co-manager and Change Wind representative Michael Ferrara said the more compact turbine is meant for heavy personal or light commercial use, making it ideal for farmers, ranchers and businesses. He said the creation of the product remained top secret, and compared it to the secrecy of the Manhattan Project, while the company tweaked it to perfection. But, he said, what really sets it apart is how much energy comes from such low gusts of wind.

“It gets one gust of wind, 15 mph for two seconds,” Ferrara said, “it spins for 15 minutes making power — it just keeps going.”

The company set up a test turbine on a farm in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for six years. It endured two hurricanes. Ferrara said that not only did nothing need replacing when they took it down for relocation, but the average wind speed in Harrisburg, 7.5 mph, is on par with Sheridan, 7.2 mph.

“This is like the little tunnel that has no wind in it,” Ferrara said about Sheridan, noting the high winds that blow just north and south of the city. “This is like Pennsylvania wind, but below us is a hurricane, an absolute hurricane.”

This raises problems when it comes to net metering, the process where a public-utility power grid is connected to the renewable energy generator. Net metering allows the owner to bank surplus renewable energy and draw on it when there’s no renewable energy source, and pull from the utility power if credits run out. At the end of the month the owner either owes the power company or has a credit.

Ferrara appeared before local legislators at a forum hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 7 looking for support for raising Wyoming’s 25 kilowatt net metering limit. As is, if a consumer has any machine higher than 25kW they are unable to use the utility power, must pay to take the meter out and use a battery for when there’s no renewable energy.

Ferrara said that Wyoming’s is so low because it was made when fossil fuels ruled and boomed, but things have changed.

“(We’re) trying to get it raised to at least 50kW because the technology’s getting bigger and better,” Ferrara said, “so people can take advantage of this.”

The change would match Wyoming to standards in Montana, which is at 50kW and intended to serve homeowners and small businesses.

During the forum, Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, commented that renewable energy could also help solve a utility financial problem in Sheridan County School District 3.

“One of the problems they have is because of the local utility, because they’ve got so many coalbed methane companies and stuff that went out of business and didn’t pay their bill,” Burns said at the forum, explaining that now the school district is responsible for the bill.

Even though the cost of fuel has dropped, Burns said the bill is going to increase by 8 percent.

“So I’m thinking you get one of these windmills at $72,000, whatever their electricity bill is…that should pay for itself in a couple years,” he said.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was less convinced of the future of renewable energy. He said in an email that the massive tax subsidies of wind energy and an assault on oil, gas and coal that the Obama administration has backed is why it’s appealing and seemingly economical.

“The cessation of both would restore balance to the market place,” Kinskey said in the email, “making so-called alternative energy sources far less attractive and restoring coal, oil and gas to their proper place in a comprehensive, cost effective energy portfolio for this great nation.”

Ferrera, though, remains positive that especially as technology continues to progress, this is the way to go to help small businesses, ranchers and farmers in one of the best wind states in the country.

“Everything is moving in the direction of renewable energy,” Ferrera said.