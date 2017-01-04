Trying new recipes

I took my own advice and tried three new Christmas cookie recipes in December and didn’t have much luck with any of them.

I tried a date pinwheel recipe because dates are a favorite and you often see those great Madjool dates in the produce section at this time of year. Yum. But not very festive and really, Christmas cookies should be festive.

I tried another cookie recipe and had total failure and never got the cookie made. The dough stuck to the bottoms of the muffin tins (yes, I did use a cooking spray) and when I tried another type of pan, a tart plaque, the dough stuck to it as well. I didn’t continue on after the second sticking issue and just chucked the whole recipe.

The third recipe involved making little cream cheese cups using a mini muffin pan. The cups were then filled with a rich Key-lime curd. I enjoyed making the curd and learned that grandson Wilson loves Key-lime, but again a more grown up flavor and not nearly festive enough.

By this time I had just about given up on Christmas cookies and bought a roll of plain sugar cookie dough, added some sprinkles and turned my attention to Christmas dinner instead.

Green Goddess Again

If you have forgotten, or it has been a while, Green Goddess dressing is still going strong in some quarters. I’ve recently rediscovered just how versatile and flavorful this dressing is and that you can use it much the same way we have all come to use ranch dressing. This recipe is an old southern incarnation that I hope you will try and come to love. Find anchovy paste in small tubes and store leftovers in the small compartment of the fridge where you keep butter. You will see it often and use the tube up in all sorts of savory dishes.

Green Goddess Dressing

This dressing is best when made a day ahead to give the flavors time to meld.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup homemade or good quality mayonnaise

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon anchovy paste

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. Puree all ingredients together in a food processor until creamy and pale green. Cover and chill 8 hours.

Susan Woody has been a food writer for over 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.