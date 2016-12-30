TRVJPB seeks help from legislators

SHERIDAN — Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark, chairman of the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board, asked legislators to help pass a bill clarifying language affecting management of natural gas pipelines.

According to Clark, Rep. Rosie Berger, R-Big Horn, and Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, put together a proposed bill that clarifies the language in state statutes that exempt joint powers boards from the Public Service Commission’s regulations regarding the operations of natural gas pipelines within municipal boundaries of joint powers boards members. The language was clarified to include the school district, which spans a larger area than the towns do. Clark requested that the legislators work to get the bill passed at a legislative forum earlier this month.

The bill will allow TRVJPB to sell gas within its municipal boundaries, including the school district boundaries, so that it can also serve the homes and ranches outside city limits. This would include the Padlock and XL Ranches that could use the natural gas to power pivot sprinklers during the summer. In addition, it will be beneficial to the school district, which currently uses propane.

“Right now as it is, the way that the Public Service Commission interprets the statute, all three of us individually [Dayton, Ranchester and Sheridan County School District 1] are considered municipalities,” Clark said. “But when we joined the joint powers board, only the two towns can sell gas within them, within our corporate limits.”

According to Clark, the TRVJPB is under Public Service Commission scrutiny because in order to sell outside of the towns, the board has to get a certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, which is going to cost $100,000. In addition, Clark said, they almost have to build the system before the certificate will be granted.

The plan for the pipeline begins with hooking it up to the existing pipeline on West Fifth Street by the hospital in Sheridan with a meter. The TRVJPB would then resell the gas.

“It will be just like if you put the college campus all on one meter,” Clark said. “It would be that kind of volume. So we would bill it and sell it to the locals. It’s a big economic decision and a real driver for a lot of areas around the state. It allows non-competition, because we will not be competing with gas companies, we will be a customer.”

The TRVJPB has applied for State Loan and Investment Board grants and loans twice since the board was established in 2013. The first time the application was turned down outright, but the board was awarded a $100,000 grant for research and design.

Out of the research and design process, the board established the need for a SLIB grant of $3 million and a loan for $1 million to build the pipeline, which was applied for in September 2016. The award results will be made public at the SLIB meeting on Jan. 19.

“They have never told us no,” Clark said. “They said maybe, so we are hopeful on this.”

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, asked how many hookups have commitments so far. Clark responded that the towns and school district will use 30 percent of the volume right from the start. Commitments will come once the financing comes in, proving that it can actually happen, and when it is known where the gas can be sold.

Kinskey asked if there is a closer connection location or if the Fifth Street connection is the only way to go. Clark answered that the TRVJPB looked at the north end of Sheridan, the south end around the airport and connecting directly to the Williston Basin Pipeline at the Holiday Inn. The conclusion was that West Fifth Street is the least expensive way to go.

Kinskey also requested that city administrator Mark Collins, and Mayors John Heath and Roger Miller dig out a file of legal research that was compiled while Sheridan was working on the electrical utility.

He said that it would be helpful to have during the legislative session in terms of anticipating reactions and to have statutory citations.

“The utilities are going to come unhinged because they don’t want cities in the business at all, let alone selling outside their city limits,” Kinskey said. “You will also need bonding authority, and cities do not have that because it was taken away in 1975.”