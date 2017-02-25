TRVJPB holds public hearing for USDA loan application

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board held a public hearing at its meeting Thursday to hear comments regarding its decision to move forward in applying for a $4 million loan through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

Dayton Town Councilor Laurie Walters-Clark applauded the board for looking at alternative funding sources and not putting “all of your eggs in one basket.” She said she thinks the long-term benefits to the valley outweigh the concerns of a loan.

“If the model works right and the more people we can get to convert to natural gas, the faster we pay off the loan, the faster we can become independent, the faster we can go out, build out and build our own system, start distributing it into the areas outside the municipalities,” Chairman Mayor Peter Clark said.

Western Water Consultants and Engineering professional engineer Jack Fritz said using the financial model scenario with the full $4 million USDA loan, the gas markup would be about $8 per dekatherm.

Typical usage for a residential demand, using an average house of about 2,800 square feet, is 75 dekatherms per year. If the cost of gas were $4 per dekatherm, as it is in Sheridan, adding the $8 markup would equal a cost of $12 per dekatherm. The current cost of propane is approximately $2.56 per gallon, which converts to about $28 per dekatherm.

Dayton resident Tom McElhinny commented that when he moved to Dayton, he purchased his house with the speculation that natural gas would come to the area. He said he heated a large house in Jackson for $180 per month with natural gas and is paying $600 per month for propane here.

Dayton Town Councilor Clifford Reed requested that the board consider using the Capital Facilities Tax monies to fund the project when it comes up for vote again in four or five years.

Walters-Clark responded to consider the trade-offs of what the cap tax money would not be funding, such as street and sewer lagoon projects.

Clark said that if the current funding path doesn’t work out, he would consider it.

In other business, the TRVJPB held a USDA proposal discussion involving unanticipated expenses that have been recently incurred and approving additional documents for the USDA application.

The TRVJPB discussed a requirement of the USDA application to come up with a $75,000 reserve account as a capitalization part of the loan to cover unexpected expenses such as system failure or unusually warm winter months. It guarantees that the TRVJPB has the funds to pay on the loan.

Fritz said it is the TRVJPB’s showing “skin in the game” or willingness to share the cost and be a stakeholder. Owner of Pinedale Natural Gas and TRVJPB consultant Steve Shute recommended the amount, because the amount is almost the estimate annual operating expense of $100,000.

Clark said the $75,000 isn’t necessarily paid out, it just has to be available in the case of an emergency. He proposes that each entity commits $25,000 to be set-aside in its budget for the next one or two years for economic development and possible use as a reserve account for the TRVJPB. He requests commitments be made by June, when SLIB makes their funding decision. The $25,000 from each entity will be considered a gift rather than a loan.

In addition, the TRVJPB discussed the financial model goals.

Fritz said if 30 percent of the residences convert at the marked up gas price of $8 per dekatherm, the project is able to pay off the loan and operate in the black. Based on the public survey, 60 percent of respondents indicted they have propane tanks, which are the easiest and cheapest to convert.

He added that Montana-Dakota Utilities has indicated that 40 percent conversion within the first year is not unusual, so the financial model may be conservative in assuming four years to get 30 percent.

In addition, the TRVJPB:

• officially approved the application for a loan through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for $4 million.

• appointed Clark as the signor for the loan documents

• approved an estimated rate schedule for the TRVJPB natural gas project, which is a required part of the USDA application.

• will meet officials from the USDA at its office in Sheridan for a USDA scheduled site investigation of the pipeline route and proposed facilities on Monday at 10 a.m.

• approved payment of $2,265 to WWC for unanticipated expenses incurred with the USDA application; including submission of the SLIB application on Feb. 15 and the USDA site visit to the proposed pipeline route Feb. 27.

• approved bills — $44.50 to the Sheridan Press to publish a public notice for the USDA loan public hearing.

• scheduled its next meeting for March 23.