TRVJPB authorizes $1 million SLIB grant application

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board approved a resolution authorizing an application for a $1 million State Loan and Investment Board Federal Mineral Royalties Capital Construction Account Grant at a special meeting Wednesday.

TRVJPB Chairman Mayor Peter Clark said the board did not plan on applying for a SLIB grant so quickly after being denied the award in January, but Sheridan County School District 1 business manager Jeremy Smith and TRVJPB treasurer Karen Walters were in Cheyenne last weekend, and spoke with Office of State Lands and Investments director Bridget Hill. They asked Hill what TRVJPB needed to do to get some money out of SLIB, and she suggested restructuring the financial model and applying for a $1 million grant using TRVJPB’s U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan as leverage.

The TRVJPB sent in the SLIB grant application, in the amount of $1 million, matched by the TRVJPB with a $3 million USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Loan, which has been applied for and is pending.

Western Water Consultants and Engineering professional engineer Jack Fritz said three items needed to be filed with the application including the resolution approved Wednesday, a current financial statement and a letter from Montana-Dakota Utilities, all of which were ready for electronic submission by deadline Thursday. The grant application will be considered at the June 15 SLIB meeting.

TRVJPB published a public notice of intent to file an application in The Sheridan Press for the USDA loan on Feb. 9 and will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting Feb. 23 so that the public can comment and ask questions regarding the USDA loan and the financial model that has been built around that financing.

In addition, officials from the USDA have scheduled a walk along the pipeline route Feb. 27 to complete a site investigation.