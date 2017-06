TRVCC to host Battle Under the Bighorns

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center will host its annual three-on-three basketball tournament Saturday, with the first games starting at 8 a.m.

The Battle Under the Bighorns tournament is for children in grades four through eight and the cost is $100 per team.

Teams from Casper, Gillette, Sheridan and even Billings, Montana, compete in the event that will take place throughout the day at Scott Park in Dayton.

For additional information, see trvcc.org or call 655-9419.