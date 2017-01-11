WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

TRVCC to host crochet class


DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will host a crochet class on Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m.

The cost for the class is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

The fee for the class includes all supplies.

To register for the class, stop into the center or call 655-9419.

The TRVCC in Dayton is located at 1100 U.S. Highway 14.

