TRVCC to host crochet class
DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will host a crochet class on Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m.
The cost for the class is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
The fee for the class includes all supplies.
To register for the class, stop into the center or call 655-9419.
The TRVCC in Dayton is located at 1100 U.S. Highway 14.
