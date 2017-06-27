Trump haters, unfair coverage

Re: Parker column,

Press, June 22

The pen being mightier than the sword, swings a deadly arc leaving the phase “sticks and stones, etc.” writhing on the ground.

Kathleen Parker’s column turns out to be an ill-concealed attempt to justify the vitriol that she and her compatriots pour forth on the opinion pages.

Ms. Parker uses the example of Michelle Carter’s involuntary manslaughter conviction charges to expound on her belief that people can say anything they want (except shouting “fire!” in a crowded theater) — free speech being the sacred cow of the Left — and not be held accountable for any consequences as a result.

Ms. Parker goes on to say that Ms. Carter’s verbal and written urging were not directly responsible for 19-year-old boyfriend Conrad Roy III taking his own life, and although not in good taste — actually disgusting — Michelle should not be accountable for something someone else “might” do.

Nazi prison guards were “just following orders” could be used as an excuse for unsavory behavior but reading between the lines, if one is paying attention to other things happening with political overtones, I believe Ms. Parker is trying desperately to distance herself from any responsibility she and other President Trump haters might share for influencing incidents like the baseball field shooting in Virginia.

Coupled with the actions of show business celebs flaunting their hatred with ill-disguised depictions of a Trump beheading or assassination to the cheers of their mindless sycophants exposes the sick underbelly of the far Left and the extremes to which they will allow themselves to be carried.

The new Democrats have moved themselves away from the party of Rep. Teno Roncalio, Sen. Gale McGee, and President John F, Kennedy, to something that looks suspiciously like the vicious anarchists of the old Soviet Union.

A New York Times reporter explained the present incivility of the main stream media this way: “If you’re a working journalist and you believe that Donald J. Trump is a demagogue playing to the nation’s worst racist and nationalist tendencies, that he cozies up to anti-American dictators and that he would be dangerous with control of the United States nuclear codes, how the heck are you supposed to cover him?”

With that imprinted attitude, how could any journalist fairly cover President Trump?

Mike Kuzara

Sheridan