Trout Unlimited banquet includes selection of new leadership

SHERIDAN — When the temperatures plunge well below zero, the local fishing community starts planning for better fishing days to come.

The Little Big Horn Chapter #615 of Trout Unlimited hosted its annual fundraiser at the Sheridan Inn Saturday. In addition to being the local organization’s largest fundraiser, the group said farewell to outgoing President Roger Miller, who was sworn in as Sheridan’s mayor Jan. 2.

“We are pretty close to having $30,000 in our account,” Miller said. “We started about 10 years ago … and this is the largest banquet we have been able to put together.”

Local attorney Nick Haderlie was elected president of the chapter, and new board members include Jake Powell, project manager at SWCA Environmental Consultants, and Brenna Burgos, founder of Rods, Reels and Heels, a local company aimed at supporting women recreationalists.

Dave Sweet from the Wyoming TU Council spoke about the ongoing Save the Yellowstone Cutthroat project, and the Fly Shop of the Bighorns and other donors gave items for a silent auction and raffle.

The Little Big Horn Chapter has three fly-tying clinics and many other events scheduled this year. The first fly-tying event is Jan. 21, with beginning instruction to be held at the Downtown Sheridan Association, and advanced instruction at the Fly Shop of the Bighorns. There will also be several clean-up days in 2017, where the chapter will install monofilament recycling stations on local waterways. Events are geared toward families, amateurs and experienced fishermen alike.

Wyoming Trout Unlimited is a group of committed citizens and staff that work to protect, reconnect and restore Wyoming’s coldwater fisheries and the watersheds that support them.

For more information or to get involved, contact Nick Haderlie at 307-215-9663 or see www.tu.org.