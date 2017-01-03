Trout Unlimited annual banquet, fundraiser set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Little Big Horn Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its annual banquet and fundraiser Saturday at the Historic Sheridan Inn. The evening will start with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a presentation on the efforts underway to save the Yellowstone Cutthroat in Yellowstone Lake. There will also be a raffle and silent auction for fishing and related items. The fundraiser will help the local TU chapter teach fly tying and fly fishing skills, fishing area cleanup and other activities targeted to improve local fishing.

All TU members and guests are invited to attend.

Banquet tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple payable at the event.

Please RSVP by calling Nick Haderlie at 307-215-9663, emailing trout615@gmail.com, or via Little Big Horn Trout Unlimited’s Facebook page.

The Historic Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.