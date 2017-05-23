Troopers take 3 of 4 over the weekend in Billings

SHERIDAN — The road trip continued for the Sheridan Troopers as the varsity baseball squad gained some momentum in four games over the weekend. The Troopers won three of four games in Montana Saturday and Sunday.

Sheridan split a doubleheader with the Billings Scarlets Saturday before snatching wins over Belgrade (Montana) and the Billings Halos Sunday.

The team utilized two big innings, including a three-run seventh, to secure a 6-2 win over the Scarlets in game one. After giving up one run in the fourth, Sheridan scored three in the fifth before sealing the deal in the final inning.

Jeff Shanor went 2 for 4 in the game with two RBIs, and Jon Cunningham finished 2 for 3.

Quinton Brooks went all seven innings on the mound for the Troopers and struck out two.

The Troopers maintained a shutout through three innings in game two Saturday and put the first run on the board in the top of the fourth. But a rough bottom half of the inning earned Billings five runs as Connor Jorgenson was replaced on the mound by Austin Borzenski.

The Troopers had five errors in the game, and the Scarlets added two more insurance runs in the fifth inning before taking a 7-2 victory.

But Sheridan got back on track Sunday and used a run-heavy inning of its own to take down Belgrade 12-7.

The Troopers scored six runs in the fourth inning to kick off a three-inning stretch of 11 runs.

They finished with 11 hits, seven of which came from Shanor, Cunningham and Nolan McCafferty.

Sheridan head coach Ben Phillips utilized four pitchers in the game as Kade Eisele, Borzenski, Caleb Keller and Shanor all combined to get the job done.

The Troopers utilized a comeback in the weekend’s final game, scoring three runs in the fifth inning to overcome a 2-0 deficit in an eventual 3-2 victory.

Noah Gustafson went five innings before Shanor closed out the game and earned the save.

Sheridan had just four hits but walked five times to put runners in scoring position. Race Johnston went 2 for 3 and scored a run to lead the Troopers at the plate.

The weekend’s games moved Sheridan’s record to 8-6 on the season. The team hits the back-half of a 10-game road trip this weekend in Gillette. The Troopers will play four games in Gillette before returning home May 31.