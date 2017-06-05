Troopers stay hot, Jets spilt weekend matchups

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers varsity baseball team went 2-1 in three games against the Casper Oilers over the weekend.

The Troopers opened the weekend series with a 6-3 win in a nine-inning contest, taking advantage of a hot start that saw Sheridan score five runs in the first two innings. After putting one on the board in the first, Sheridan rallied to score four more in the second before securing the win behind seven solid innings from Connor Jorgenson on the mound.

Jorgenson allowed just four hits and two runs while striking out four before Noah Gustafson came in for the save.

The top of the batting order — Blake King, Kade Eisele and Jeff Shanor — went a combined 7 for 12 at the plate, driving in three runs.

Sheridan’s weekend concluded with a Saturday doubleheader against the Oilers, resulting in a win and a loss.

The Troopers jumped to another early lead, scoring two in the second inning, but Casper tied the game in the fourth. After Sheridan regained the lead in the fifth, Casper scored four in the sixth to snatch a 6-4 victory and end Sheridan’s nine-game winning streak.

Quinton Brooks pitched all six innings for Sheridan, and Gustafson went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Sheridan bounced back in the second game of the doubleheader behind more solid pitching and a late scoring barrage, beating Casper 7-1. Jeff Shanor threw all seven innings, striking out five and giving up just three hits.

The Troopers scored one run in the second inning but added six in the final inning. Casper scored one in the bottom of the seventh before Shanor ended the game. Shanor also finished 2 for 4 at the plate, and Eisele went 3 for 4.

The Troopers (16-7) will play at Gillette Tuesday before hosting Casper and the Billings Halos this weekend.

Sheridan Jets

After dropping a game to the Billings Angels, the Sheridan Jets junior varsity team ended the weekend with a win over Powell Saturday at Thorne-Rider Stadium.

A rough fourth inning hurt the Jets in a 13-4 loss to the Angels. Billings scored seven runs in the inning.

Quinn McCafferty, who started on the mound for Sheridan and pitched four innings, also went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI. Gentry Lattin went 1 for 2 and drove in two runs, but Sheridan’s three runs in the final two innings were too little, too late.

Behind a trio of pitchers that included Jacob Boint, David Almarez and Dalton Nelson, the Jets only gave up six hits in a 9-4 win over Powell in game two.

Powell scored two runs to open the game, but Sheridan’s pitchers settled in and didn’t give up any more runs until the sixth. Meanwhile, the Jets answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first, followed by two more in the second and four in the third.

Boint, Jaron Brewer and Luke Keller all finished with multiple hits, combining for a 6-for-11 afternoon. Seven different Sheridan players batted in at least one run against Powell.

The Jets host Riverton in a doubleheader Monday beginning at 5 p.m. They’ll host Gillette Tuesday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Rapid City, South Dakota, for a tournament over the weekend.