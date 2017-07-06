Troopers rally for win before rain washes doubleheader

SHERIDAN — Gloomy weather put a halt to Sheridan’s doubleheader with the Laurel Dodgers Wednesday evening, but not before the Troopers could snatch a come-from-behind win in the first game.

Sheridan brushed off a shaky fourth inning in which the Dodgers drove home six runs, bringing home three runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth inning and taking back the victory.

Blake King, who has been hitting tremendously as of late in the leadoff spot for the Troopers, did exactly that when he stepped in the box to open the sixth inning for Sheridan Wednesday. He roped a double over the left fielder’s head and made it to third via heads up base running.

King finished the day 2 for 4 with two runs scored, including the first of three big runs in the sixth.

Jeff Shanor poked a single to center field that scored King to spark the rally, and Shanor later scored on a Noah Gustafson single with two outs. Connor Jorgenson finished the inning, scoring on a passed ball.

Sheridan’s mini-rally was a needed response to Laurel’s huge fourth inning, the only inning that the Troopers seemed to be playing on their heels.

The Troopers jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and added another in the second as Gustafson found a zone on the mound. The Sheridan starter allowed just one base runner in the first three innings — a single in the second.

But Gustafson walked the first batter in the top of the fourth, and it opened the floodgates to some control issues throughout the rest of the inning.

Dawson Cortese singled two pitches later, and Gustafson brushed a pitch off of Chase Feller’s helmet to load the bases with no outs. The Dodgers followed with back-to-back singles and another walk before Sheridan collected its first out of the inning.

The game was tied at five.

Laurel scored the go-ahead run on another single before Gustafson forced a pop out and a ground out to end the inning.

Sheridan forced three-up, three down in the fifth inning before its comeback in the sixth; Austin Borzenski relieved Gustafson on the mound and took care of business.

Borzenski gave up just one hit — a single to lead off the seventh inning — before three straight ground outs ended the game with the Troopers ahead on the scoreboard.

The energy was high after Sheridan’s resilient effort took the game one win, but wind, rain and lightning kept the Troopers from adding a second victory to their record Wednesday night.

Still, the team advanced to 36-15 on the season, and it will get a chance at two more wins in front of the home crowd when it hosts Cody in a doubleheader Saturday. The two-game matchup begins at 1 p.m. at Thorne-Rider Stadium.

Along with King’s 2-for-4 night, Jeff Shanor went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for the Troopers, while Nolan McCafferty and Kade Eisele each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.