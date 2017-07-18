Troopers crank three HRs, score 17 in blowout of Royals

SHERIDAN — They say chicks dig the long ball, and the Sheridan Troopers played Monday evening as if they were rushing to meet their dates later in the night.

The Troopers connected on three home runs, had 13 hits and 15 RBIs in a 17-3 blowout of the Billings Royals that lasted less than two hours and was cut two innings short via mercy-rule.

Nolan McCafferty went 2 for 3 with five RBIs, including a three-run blast in the first inning. Connor Jorgenson hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Jeff Shanor sent one over the tall left field fence in the fourth.

Sheridan head coach Ben Phillips credited five days of much-needed rest for the energy his team played with Monday, but a little early morning batting practice may have been the biggest catalyst in the deep ball display. Phillips spent the morning throwing pitch after pitch on the inside part of the plate, forcing his players to swing faster and tighter.

“It seemed to work today,” Phillips said. “That’s the hardest we’ve hit the ball all year. If we’d hit the ball like that all year, we’d be 56-0 right now.”

The Troopers aren’t undefeated, but they’re 39-19 and soaring into the final stretch of the season. Sheridan will play three conference games this week — two at home — before entering the state tournament. The team finished second at state a year ago and earned its first trip to the regional tournament in 19 years.

Phillips has high expectations for the 2017 postseason.

“I told the guys, ‘Let’s start playing with a little swagger,’” the coach said. “Just having confidence that we’re going to go out there, and we own the field. We’re the best team out there.

“We’re good enough, that if they do do that, we can make a pretty good run at this thing.”

Hitting is going to be a key component in extending the season, Phillips added, and Monday evening’s performance, he hopes, was a spark to light a fuse.

Sheridan didn’t hesitate, its box score looking more like a credit card number than a baseball box score. Three runs in the first inning, seven in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.

The Troopers had one home run on their home diamond coming into Monday, but the three hit against the Royals were no-doubters. And the 10 other hits weren’t soft bloopers. The bat speeds increased, and the results were hard hit balls too difficult to field.

All but two Sheridan starters recorded hits, and four players — McCafferty, Shanor, Coy Steel and Race Johnston — had multi-hit games. Johnston finished 3 for 3 on the day.

With good hitting and early runs comes comfort, and starting pitcher Quinton Brooks appeared tucked in his bed ready for a good night’s sleep.

Brooks threw all seven innings on an efficient 83 pitches, confusing Billings hitters by means of eight strikeouts. He allowed just three runs, walked only two batters and 69 percent of his pitches hit for strikes.

The big left hander was sending home fastballs, curveballs and changeups that simply couldn’t be touched.

“When he’s throwing three pitches for strikes in a game, he’s one of the top guys in the state,” Phillips said.

“I’m hoping that these other guys, Jeff Shanor and Connor Jorgenson, can come out this week and kind of pitch the way they have at times this year, that they can get the job done and do a great job. If they do, I think that, with the way we’re hitting the ball right now, we can make a run at this thing.”

With the state tournament looming, Sheridan is no doubt hitting its toughest and most important stretch of the regular season. The AA East conference features a cluster of four teams that could all very well be the best in the state.

Sheridan travels to Laramie (28-16) Tuesday before hosting Gillette (52-23) Thursday and Cheyenne (44-17) Saturday.

“It’s a good time,” Phillips said of the high level of play Monday. “We needed this to happen and give us this confidence going into our conference games this week.”