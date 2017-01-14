Tributes in memory of John D. (Jack)McDermott

A good friend and an outstanding historian died this past New Year’s Eve. Jack McDermott of Rapid City, South Dakota, previously of Sheridan, left behind a huge body of work extending over more than half a century.

We owe thanks to fellow historian, author and long-time friend, Jerome Greene, who wrote an accounting of McDermott’s life and work, and to Lee Noyes of the Custer Battlefield Historical and Museum Association, who forwarded the account to his extensive email network. A copy of Greene’s remembrance has also been deposited in the McDermott file in The Wyoming Room at the Sheridan library.

By way of introduction, Noyes writes: “Please join us in extending condolences to Jack’s family and friends on their loss. He will be remembered for his notable contributions to the study of the Plains Indian Wars as well as his distinguished federal government service. Few have matched his impact on so many.”

McDermott first joined the National Park Service as chief historian at Fort Laramie in 1960. He retired in 1986 from a distinguished career as policy director of the President’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation in Washington, D.C., and moved to Sheridan, where he became an adviser to the fledgling Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association and helped write the state’s first master plan for these sites with fellow historian Don Rickey. Katie Curtiss, a former President of the Association writes, “Jack was fun to work with and added a special dynamic and unique voice to the Wyoming Humanities Council sponsored symposiums during Bozeman Trail Days events.”

McDermott served on the editorial committee and as a contributor, with Sonny Reisch and me, and with Curtiss as project director for the book of biographies entitled “Civilian, Military and Native American PORTRAITS of Fort Phil Kearny.” He also authored a history of Fort Mackenzie, an old military post turned veterans hospital, near Sheridan.

He served for about two years as president of the Sheridan County Historical Society. He participated in many programs and led many tours for groups and individuals, including for The Order of the Indian Wars. After moving to South Dakota, he continued to give tours for History American and The Great American Tour Company, both owned and operated by his wife, Sharon.

In 1994, McDermott was one of the organizers of the five-state Frontier Heritage Alliance centered here in Sheridan. He was project director for the first of a number of NPS American Battlefield Preservation Program research grants for the Alliance. His report, “The Six Campaigns of General George Crook,” is available in The Wyoming Room at the Sheridan library.

Jerry Greene’s remembrance describes McDermott’s “Red Cloud’s War: The Bozeman Trail, 1866-1868” (published in 2010) as his “magnum opus” or greatest achievement. The two-volume publication includes more than 550 pages of text with extensive notes and with a bibliography of close to 1,000 sources. The book, nominated by the Sheridan County Historical Society, was a winner of a Wyoming State Historical Society Publications Award. In his preface McDermott wrote: “My association with Fort Phil Kearny and nearby sites has been almost continuous over the years….it has been an adventure well worth the journey.”

The late historian Robert A. Murray once said that McDermott was “the best researcher I ever knew.” Jerry Greene writes: “Bob Murray was right on target with his compliment….Jack was a first class researcher who generously shared his hard-sought source materials with many people, myself included.”

And Curtiss adds: “He was generous with his time, the go-to-guy when it came to questions about sources and citations. I will miss his wise guidance and encyclopedic knowledge.” Another good friend, Nebraska historian Paul Hedren, tells us that just before McDermott died, he willed his entire collections to the Black Hills State University.

McDermott’s last book, “Red Cloud, Oglala Legend,” was published in 2015 by South Dakota Historical Society Press. Another, co-authored with historian Eli Paul, will soon be published. Bozeman Trail scholar Susan Badger Doyle writes: “Jack was a special person, outstanding scholar, and a good friend to many of us.”

It is a simple tribute, which I believe would please him.

Mary Ellen McWilliams serves as an adviser and volunteer for the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum, and the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association.