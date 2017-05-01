Trial set for woman accused of dealing meth

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court tentatively set the trial date for a woman facing two drug counts.

Dawn Trevino faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines for two drug counts — conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Trevino was a source of methamphetamine to at least three confidential informants.

Court documents say that Trevino told one informant that she had been sourced by a friend from California who had brought the meth to Trevino in Sheridan. At that time, Trevino was staying with her friend, Jolene Garro.

The informant completed a controlled buy in March 2016 for the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

A second confidential informant said Garro gave $900 to a Mexican source for one pound of methamphetamine in April 2016. That informant also completed a controlled buy from Garro.

A third confidential informant told DCI agents in July 2016 that he or she had sold meth for Trevino on a daily basis for approximately six months.

In September 2016, agents completed a search warrant of Garro’s residence, seizing marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several cellphones and suspected drug ledgers.

Garro was then arrested in Campbell County. An agent interviewed Garro, who admitted to selling meth for Trevino while Trevino was living in Sheridan. Garro also said Trevino left town around February or March 2016.

Court documents say that she was occasionally getting methamphetamine from Trevino and that Trevino was selling the rest of the meth and kept all of the proceeds.

A pretrial conference was held for Trevino on April 27. While plea negotiations are ongoing, Trevino’s trial date was set for May 16 at 9 a.m.