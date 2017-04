TRHS to host soup bowl fundraiser

DAYTON — Tongue River High School will host a soup bowl fundraiser Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the school.

The event will feature fresh soup and TRHS student art.

The cost to attend is $5 per person and will support the community cupboard and clothes closet.

Tongue River High School is located at 1150 U.S. Highway 14 in Dayton.