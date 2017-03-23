Think of a trellis as an architectural support for your garden. They come in all shapes and sizes and can be simple or intriguingly complicated. Some are weathered and blend in with whatever is growing on them. Others though, are colorful supports that add interest in a tight space or provide a focal point in the garden.

Besides introducing the vertical in your garden, trellises can stretch space by offering an overcrowded garden another dimension in which to grow — up. A trellis can also create a living wall, a hedge if you will, without the cost of brick and mortar.

A simple trellis is an afternoon’s work, more complicated versions require some planning. First, figure out where a trellis would look good and what kind of plant will be growing on it. Climbing roses and other heavy climbers will need to have a sturdy wooden or metal support. Lighter vines like clematis or morning glory don’t require such sturdy support and could be trained to grow on a trellis made from something as simple as limbs pruned from your yard. Use your drill to drill holes for nails or screws and you are on your way.

Visit a lumber yard or home supply store and check out the variety of 1×1 or 1×2’s, and the variety of woods or metal. It is very important to decide how you are going to hang the trellis to a house, shed or post. If hanging on a house you will need to allow for growing space between the house and the trellis. Another idea is to set the base supports of the trellis in the ground and add the body of the trellis to the supports using screws. Some trellises that I’ve seen are hinged from the base so that the body of the trellis and the plant it supports can be lowered out of the way if painting or doing routine maintenance on the house or shed.

I have made a large rectangular trellis that stretches across a garden path and supports a heavy flowering vine. The shape is about 8-by-16-feet with supports every 4 feet throughout for sturdiness. The main posts are anchored into 3-foot deep cement filled holes. I added a layer of chicken wire over the top of the frame for more support. The trellis has grown into the space and offers a little shade on hot days. The local owl twins use it as a perch in the summer from which to hunt. I just love to see them giving the yard another dimension with their presence.

I have a couple of small books on trellises but would encourage you to Google them or watch a YouTube video on making one. The object is to give your garden some form, and color if you wish, while providing a creative outlet for your dreams. Have fun.

Susan Woody has been a home and garden writer for more than 20 years and is a master gardener.