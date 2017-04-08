Transplant touchdown: Gavin Maxwell, new liver control the gridiron

SHERIDAN — A beep of the cellphone. A bubble from the Facebook Messenger app.

“Hi, my name is (redacted). My daughter was Gavin’s angel.”

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

Shay and Willy Maxwell didn’t know that alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency was in their genes. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency is a disease that often affects the liver and/or lungs. There were no signs of the disease in their lives and no history of the disease anywhere along the family tree. But it’s a genetic disease that struck their son, Gavin, and was diagnosed when the boy was 1.

It was around Thanksgiving time, and Gavin’s parents were hoping for a quick in-and-out at the doctor for the standard 1-year checkup. But Gavin’s checkup rapidly become all but standard. Extended rubs of Gavin’s stomach turned into a trip to Denver and a diagnosis. Then came tests, trips to St. Louis, more tests and waiting.

The waiting became routine, though. Gavin went on growing up and living the life of any other normal boy, playing sports and — sometimes — delving into a little mischief.

But the sports and rigors of boyhood became increasingly difficult. When Gavin hit 9 years old, his energy began to dip more frequently and took longer to build back up.

The progression of Gavin’s disease had stopped, and the doctors said it would take something major — the flu, pneumonia, a growth spurt — to trigger it.

Pneumonia was Gavin’s trigger. He became ill just after his 10th birthday in November 2014. Nineteen days later, Gavin had a new liver.

“When he’s first diagnosed, you go through the grieving process,” Gavin’s mother, Shay Maxwell, said.

“The anger, the denial, the ‘Why me?’ And then you get to the acceptance point,’” Maxwell said. “Then once you get to the transplant time, you just kind of go into autopilot. You do what you have to do as a parent.”

Football

After Gavin received his new liver, he and his family battled back to normalcy. But there was one catch: Gavin couldn’t play football.

That was a tough-blow for the then 10-year-old who still calls the sport his favorite. He’d already gone through an illness, a bunch of labs and a transplant. Throwing that much adversity into anyone’s life is difficult, and Gavin wasn’t even a teenager.

However, he was wise beyond his years. He didn’t take no for an answer. Even if he couldn’t wear a helmet and shoulder pads, he wasn’t going to give up the gridiron for good. Through some contacts and family friends, Gavin threw on a striped shirt and hung a whistle from his neck. He became the youngest official within the Sheridan Recreation District’s Little Guy Football program.

“I always wanted to play football; I wanted to become an NFL player,” Gavin said. “But since my liver transplant happened, I got into reffing. It kind of changed the experience for me, because I still got to be a part of football. I thought I’d never ever get to touch a football again in a competitive game.”

So Gavin watched. Studied, really. He’d roam the sidelines and observe, except his eyes transitioned from his favorite sport to the guys who kept it fair and organized.

After a couple weeks of jotting down mental notes, Gavin’s apprenticeship began. He shadowed some of the veterans — his dad is a long-time official, as well — and eventually started throwing his own flags and blowing his own whistle.

“It was really an eye opener,” he said. “I didn’t realize how much of the reffing part goes into football.”

Now, Gavin refs games all the way up to the junior high level — games that involve his friends and classmates.

“It’s kind of hard because I still want to play football; I still hope I can play football one day,” he said. “But (my peers) make it better for me. They support me through it.”

As if Gavin wasn’t already tough enough, he jumped right into a profession that requires some pretty thick skin, and he’s learned to absorb the “boos” from the fans after unfavorable calls — his least favorite part of the job.

But he has plenty of support from his family, friends and older officials who have taken him under their wings. And, most importantly, he’s a big part of football.

Donor

Aside from all the cat videos and political rantings, social media has become a norm in the realm of connection and communication. Shay Maxwell got a taste of Facebook’s power shortly after Gavin’s transplant.

Maxwell wrote a four-page letter to her son’s donor about Gavin and his history and the family, but the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act only allowed her to use her son’s first name and the state he was from.

That’s all it took.

A Google search turned into a Facebook message.

That two-sentence message formed a connection between a grieving mother of a donor and a thankful mother of a recipient.

“I think it’s been very healing for both of us,” Maxwell said. “For her to see pictures of Gavin and for me to know that she’s OK.”

Maxwell spent a long time finding a balance in someone else’s death saving her son’s life, prompting her to continuously share her family’s story and keep contact with Gavin’s donor’s mother. For that, she is eternally grateful.

So are seven other families.

Gavin’s donor saved a total of eight lives. Among them, a 17-year-old boy who got her heart; a 65-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who got her kidneys; and a young mother in her 30s who received her lungs.

And her liver went to a 12-year-old boy who refs football, fights with his sister and still has dreams of the NFL.

“I still hope one day I can play football,” Gavin admitted. “If that doesn’t happen, I’ll keep going, keep pushing through the reffing, because I think that one day I can become an NFL referee.”

April is National Donate Life Month. For more information about becoming a donor, see donoralliance.org.

“You can’t take your organs to heaven,” Maxwell said. “You can leave them here for someone who really needs them.”