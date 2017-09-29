Transitions

Fall marks the change of seasons! This year I am embarking on my own life transition. After being part of the Downtown Sheridan Association family for 12 years, I have decided to start a new chapter in my life.

The decision was not an easy one; I have been committed to our beautiful downtown and the Main Street Program culture for so long, it feels like a second skin. I am reluctant to leave my beloved board of directors, Main Street business owners and wonderful volunteers. However, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and will volunteer my free time to the Volunteers of America ministry program.

One of the things I will miss most about this job is the many wonderful people I have worked with in the community as well as the volunteers who always step up to help with our many downtown events. This past year the Third Thursday street festivals and Sheridan Farmers Markets were again a huge success and brought many locals and tourists to our historic Main Street to shop, dine and dance in the street.

The committee work and heavy lifting was shared by many, including the city staff, Sheridan police and fire departments, the DSA board of directors and a list of priceless volunteers.

Also, this past year, we have been blessed by the Scott Foundation funding an awesome Sheridan College intern named Shelby Fortik. Shelby was born in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and raised in Chugwater, where her mother owns the Buffalo Lodge, Bar and Grill. She currently serves on the Sheridan College NSLS chapter executive board as a secretary. Also, she is the secretary of the Twisted Stair Theatre Club at Sheridan College. She is a previous member of Future Business Leaders of America and FFA and is currently involved in GEAR-UP and TRIO.

Shelby came to us in January and was recruited immediately to help us with the annual Wild West Wine Fest. After that, Shelby has been instrumental in helping with our shop local campaigns, developing a downtown business inventory and, of course, managing the events. She looks forward to working more alongside the DSA’s people and enjoying all the benefits downtown Sheridan has to offer.

We are grateful to the Scott Foundation’s generosity in providing such a hard working young lady, she liked us so much, she has signed up to work with us throughout the entire 2017-2018 school year.

So much to be grateful for and so many people I am honored to have worked with. I look forward to enjoying the downtown events from a spectator’s point of view.

Beth Holsinger is the outgoing executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.