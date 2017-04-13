Trans-Nebraska Players to perform at Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will present the Trans-Nebraska Players on April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The Trans-Nebraska Players feature piano, flute, violin, cello and viola. The Trans-Nebraska Players will also offer a masterclass for music students on April 20 from 3:30-5 p.m. The masterclass is free and open to the public.

The Trans-Nebraska Players have been performing together since 2010 and, partly due to their slightly unusual instrumentation, have been active performing music that is not in the mainstream. They have premiered more than a half dozen pieces, resurrected works by the old masters and reconstructed existing pieces to work for the ensemble.

The ensemble includes Franziska Brech, a native of Munich, Germany; David C. Neely, who is a professor of violin at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln; Clark Potter, who is a professor of viola at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln; Noah Rogoff, who is an associate professor of cello at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the director of the UNK String Project; and James Margetts, who is dean of essential studies and the School of Liberal Arts at Chadron State College.

Tickets cost $10 per person and $5 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater or at the door. Information on this concert and all other Whitney Center for the Arts events can be found at WhitneyArts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located at Sheridan College, 3059 Coffeen Ave.