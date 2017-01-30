Training grounds: Pushing through when you don’t want to

Each day I walk into PURENERGY Fitness, Caryn Moxey greets me with the same question. How are you feeling?

My answers these last two weeks have not included many positive words. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not sore anymore (which I think is a challenge Moxey is determined to take on). But, these last couple of weeks have been exhausting.

I spent five days in Cheyenne for the Wyoming Press Association winter convention, came home for one day, then traveled to Atlanta for three days for another conference.

That translates to a lot of windshield and airport time. Too much, actually. I was exhausted.

I still managed to meet with Moxey two times per week during my travel. But, I didn’t want to.

I would have much rather used those precious early morning hours to catch up on lost sleep. When my alarm sounded at 4:45 a.m., it took every ounce of willpower to get out of bed and head to the gym.

Having somebody to hold you accountable works wonders on willpower, it turns out. I highly suggest if you’re just getting back into a fitness routine you find a friend to hold you accountable or work with somebody like a personal trainer to get you on track.

While on those mornings the last thing I wanted to do was sweat (or as Moxey said last week, glisten), I tied up my new shoes and pushed through.

I also confessed to Moxey on those mornings that I hadn’t followed a very healthy eating habit during my travels. Airport food and rushed schedules make things difficult and I didn’t plan ahead well enough.

Throughout our three weeks of working out, Moxey has said many things that have stuck. For instance, she has constantly urged me to not be too hard on myself. The fact that I did roll out of bed and make it to they gym for a workout of any kind, in itself, can be something to celebrate. If I can’t give my all at the workout, at least I’m still in the gym, moving, glistening and creating a habit of fitness.

On the days I just wasn’t feeling it, Moxey would continue to encourage me. When she’d tell me I was doing great, I’d respond with something along the lines of “It doesn’t feel great” or “Fake it until you make it.”

Now that I’m home for a few weeks, it’s time to refocus. Moxey encouraged me to keep up on my food diary (for which I use the MyFitnessPal app). Tracking calorie intake has always helped me, even when I don’t always stick to my goals. Raising personal awareness of what I’m eating helps me make better decisions more consistently. There are a lot of apps to help you keep track, or, even physically writing it down in a notebook helps.

Monday started week four of my time working with the folks at PURENERGY. Moxey will be out of town for about a week and a half, so this week I’m working with one of the other trainers there — Aaron Gray. It’s fun to work with somebody else and it gave me a good idea of how trainers work differently.

The two definitely have different styles and it was fun to switch it up a bit. I highly encourage if you aren’t sure what working with a trainer looks like, you try a couple different trainers to see which fits your style best. If nothing else, you’ll understand how every trainer is different.

Editor’s note: This is part four of a series of articles written by Sheridan Press managing editor Kristen Czaban and PURENERGY owner Caryn Moxey. Moxey will write the next article on Feb. 6, answering questions about what it’s like to have a personal trainer and getting back into shape. The series is called “Training grounds.”