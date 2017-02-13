Training grounds: First run, thinking ahead

Week six. With 11 training sessions under my belt, I’ve started thinking a lot about what happens when my time training with Caryn Moxey at PURENERGY ends.

My fear is that with the myriad things that take time out of my days, I’ll fall back off the wagon. What a waste that would be!

Moxey must have been reading my mind because she asked me about my plans during our morning workout Monday.

I had already taken action to ensure I continue with my goals post-Moxey. On Sunday, I attempted my first run in ages. Both Moxey and Aaron Gray have worked cardio into all of the workouts we’ve done, but this was the first time I’ve tried for a run — well, let’s be honest, a light jog — as my entire workout.

I didn’t set high expectations. I planned to alternate one-minute jogs with two-minute walks for about 30 minutes. I felt pretty good, at first. But, of course something had to hurt. When the shin splints set in it would have been super easy to say forget it, I’ll try something else.

Instead, I tried to push through. Not sure if that was the right thing to do, but, I did it. Then, I spent some time researching shin splints Sunday afternoon.

For those of you who have been following my little journey, you’ll remember that my goal is to enjoy running again. I used to run routinely and I loved it. Now, it mostly hurts. Sunday’s attempt was no different. But, shin splints are not the pain I was used to. I felt better in terms of my ability to control my breathing throughout the workout. That little victory gave me some hope that I’ll get back to where I was eight years ago when running was second nature and an activity I looked forward to nearly every day.

The closer I get to being able to enjoy running again, the more I know I’ll stick with it when my time training with Moxey ends. On Monday morning, she and I talked about goals and how to keep at it. A lot of people, she noted, look for external motivation. That’s why many people work with a trainer. I won’t deny that having Moxey has increased my motivation and kept me on track, but I agree with her that long-term motivation for fitness has to come from within.

We discussed short-term goals — yes, she asked about running a 5K. I think I’ll have to commit to that before our time ends! But, to me, that’s a small goal. It isn’t big enough to keep me motivated. When I set goals, it has to have a big-picture idea in mind. I have some ideas of what those goals will be, but I’m struggling to find one I can really sink my teeth into that doesn’t sound cliché.

The other thing I know about myself is that if I don’t have a plan, I won’t stick to it. I have joked in recent weeks that sometimes I’ve found myself planning every hour of my day in order to stay on track with work, school, social activities, working out, etc. I don’t always stick to the schedule, but mapping out my days helps me prioritize the things I want to accomplish.

The same will be true, I think, for my post-Moxey fitness plans. It’s time I sit down and write out some ideas.

Editor’s note: This is part six of a series of articles written by Sheridan Press editor Kristen Czaban and PURENERGY owner Caryn Moxey. Moxey will write the next article on Feb. 20. The series is called “Training grounds.”