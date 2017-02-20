Training grounds: Early bird gets the worm

“Nothing worth having was ever achieved without effort.” —Theodore Roosevelt

When Kristen first approached me about training in the early mornings, we knew it would take some practice. Getting up at 5 a.m. requires better planning and an earlier bedtime and not just forcing yourself out of bed with less sleep. After 6 weeks she is starting to really gain momentum. Her workouts are getting more challenging and she is increasing her intensity as well as feeling better and stronger in the gym.

Here are a few practices that are essential to making changes to improve your health, but are often difficult in the beginning.

Shut out the negative self-talk. A great coach once told me, “Eliminate the thoughts that don’t serve you, they have no purpose but to foster fear, worry and discontent.” The work we do in the gym is to find your best health and your best body. You may not be perfect when it is done, but by focusing on being better you can measure results every day. When a client says “I am so uncoordinated,” I get them to focus on breaking down the move and taking it slow. We focus on doing it right, not doing it fast.

Envision the desired result. Several years ago I was watching a motivational show while folding laundry in my college dorm room. I was working on dropping 40 pounds and struggling to stay motivated. The speaker made a comment that you had to see past your current body and health and instead focus on the image of what your end goal was. I learned to focus on the healthy and fit person that was fighting to emerge and eventually it found its way to the surface. If you are looking to fit into a specific clothing size, go to the store and buy an outfit in that size and continue trying it on until it fits. This is a great way to stay on track when you are struggling for motivation.

Plan your week and allow for a backup plan. Change only comes from a deep-rooted desire; we have to take the dislike of our current self and turn it into a positive practice for the future. Real life doesn’t always mean your refrigerator is full of healthy food and you have plenty of time for workouts. You should be prepared with a healthy and easy option when you come home late and forgot to hit the grocery store or are craving something sweet at night. If you find your workouts are constantly being pushed aside for work or family responsibilities, it is time to find another time or way to get your exercise in.

Remember to enjoy it. I finally got Kristen to commit (maybe) to the St. Patrick’s Day 5k Fun Run. I promised her it will be fun and that is my number one goal. If you can’t enjoy the journey to better health, it will be hard to follow it. Maybe we will run a little, maybe we will just walk. All I care about is that she has a giant smile on her face when we cross that finish line.

Caryn Moxey |

Editor’s note: This is part seven of a series of articles written by Sheridan Press editor Kristen Czaban and PURENERGY owner Caryn Moxey. Czaban will write the next article on Feb. 27. The series is called “Training grounds.”