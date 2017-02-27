Training grounds: How can I stay on track?

I feel like a little bird about to be kicked out of the nest. For the last several weeks, I have been working with personal trainer Caryn Moxey. But, this is our last week working out together.

I’ll either fly, or fall.

With this in mind, I’ve been doing a lot of reading on how to stay on the fitness bandwagon. It isn’t surprising that the number of articles can be overwhelming. The plus side is that most of them say essentially the same thing.

Here are some of the tips I’ve written down. (Have I mentioned I’m a list person?)

• Make a schedule. I talked about this last time, but making a plan is the first step in any fitness challenge. Whether you’re training for a marathon or your first 5K, you need to have a plan. Plans help keep you on track (if you make an effort to stick to them) and help you avoid injury.

• Plan meals. This sounds horribly boring, I know. I’m not advocating — despite the many Pinterest posts that did — making 40 meals in one Sunday afternoon. I’ve learned that the best way to eat healthy is to plan options for meals for your week. For example, you know you want fajitas and stir fry. Great, stock up on all the ingredients to avoid being tempted by the pizza place on the way home.

• Integrate some fun. This one actually came from Caryn and she touched on it last week. She has advocated making sure that I have some fun in my workouts. If you dread every time you put on your sneakers, you’ll likely avoid tying up those laces. So whether it’s signing up for a race that encourages costumes or attending a Zumba class to dance it out, make sure you work some smiles into your routine.

• Don’t get discouraged. When Caryn and I took my measurements last week, the results of the last several weeks of workouts weren’t overwhelming. I had lost a small amount of weight and just small amounts in terms of inches. But, weight loss was never my primary goal. Sure, I hoped those dials would move as well, but I know nothing happens overnight. The point is, I feel better. I feel healthier. To stay motivated, I recommend — along with tons of blogs and fitness articles — taping a photo of yourself at your goal weight somewhere you’ll see it regularly. My photo isn’t so much about the weight, though that was definitely lower. The photo brings back memories of how good I felt. I was a coach; my job required me to be outside and active; I ate healthy. That’s what I’m reminding myself of.

• Use apps. It’s amazing how much they help. I utilize MyFitnessPal to track my food intake. Recently, too, I downloaded a Couch to 5K app. It has coaches that talk to you throughout a workout. They have the typical trainer, but then they have some entertaining options. For example, the Runicorn (a funny, encouraging unicorn), the typical “hard corps” sergeant, Johnny Dead (a hilarious zombie like guy) and a no-nonsense cheerleader. I change my coach based on my mood for the run and the motivation I know I need.

