Trail runs to kick off Friday

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Runs will begin Friday in Scott Bicentennial Park in Dayton.

Hundreds of runners from all over the world compete in 100-mile, 52-mile, 32-mile and 18-mile races in the Bighorn Mountains west of Sheridan. The 100-mile endurance run starts at the Amsden Fishing Access at 11 a.m. Friday, runs through the night, and ends at Scott Bicentennial Park during the day on Saturday.

The other races start Saturday morning and end at Scott Bicentennial Park during the day. The 52-mile race starts at Jaws Trailhead in the mountains at 5 a.m. The 32-mile race starts at Dry Fork in the mountains at 8 a.m. The 18-mile race starts at Dry Fork in the mountains at 10 a.m.

A great family-friendly time in the park, along with all the visiting family and friends, will await for the runners to cross the finish line. A big picnic buffet will also be available for purchase on Saturday (free for runners). Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

The 18-mile, 32-mile and 52-mile awards presentations are scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Dayton. The 100-mile awards will be presented Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. on Grinnell Plaza in Sheridan. There will also be a pancake breakfast on Grinnell Plaza from 8-11 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, contact Cheryl Sinclair at 673-7500 or racedirector@bighorntrailrun.com or see www.bighorntrailrun.com.