Trail End to train docents for upcoming school tour season

SHERIDAN — Officials from the Trail End State Historic Site will offer free docent training to anyone interested in becoming a Trail End tour guide Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kendrick Mansion.

According to Trail End Curator Sharie Prout, docent training is more than just providing facts and figures on Trail End.

“Trained docents [volunteer educators] not only offer information, they encourage student interaction and critical thinking skills,” Prout said. “We want to provide students — and teachers, for that matter — with a meaningful field trip, not just a few hours out of the classroom.”

Also, as Site Superintendent Cynde Georgen notes, it never hurts to make a tour fun.

The only real requirement for being a Trail End docent — other than a basic interest in the site and its history — is flexibility. Most of Trail End’s school tours are on weekdays, which is why the training is set for a weekday.

In addition to exhibit-specific training, every docent will receive a Docent & Volunteer Handbook. This comprehensive guide to Trail End and the Kendrick family provides tips and pointers on giving tours to groups of all ages.

To sign up for the upcoming docent training workshop, contact the Trail End State Historic Site at 674-4589.

The Trail End is located at 400 Clarendon Avenue in Sheridan.