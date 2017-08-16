Trail End to host eclipse viewing

SHERIDAN — While Sheridan will not see a full solar eclipse Monday, it will experience a more than 95 percent eclipse. The Trail End State Historic Site will host a viewing party from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. to experience the event.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a comfortable lawn chair or blanket. Maximum coverage is expected to take place at 11:42 a.m.

The historic site will have a limited number of optometrist-approved viewing glasses, but individuals are asked to bring their own.

During the viewing party, the museum will be closed.

For additional information, contact the Trail End State Historic Site at 674-4589. The Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.