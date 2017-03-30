Trail End State Historic Site to open for season Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Trail End State Historic Site in Sheridan will open its doors for visitors on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Trail End, also known as the Kendrick Mansion, has greeted thousands of visitors since its construction in 1913 and its opening as a museum in 1982. Built by cowboy-turned-politician John B. Kendrick, Trail End displays an elegantly different aspect of both Wyoming’s colorful ranching history and Sheridan’s rich Western heritage.

Combined with rooms full of original furnishings and artifacts, its many exhibits and displays examine life in Sheridan during the years 1913 to 1933, mostly through the eyes of its original owners, the Kendrick family.

New at Trail End this year is a whole-house exhibit entitled “Wake Up America: Life During the War, 1917-1918.” According to Site Superintendent Cynde Georgen, the exhibit commemorates the centennial of America’s entry into World War I, examining it through the experiences of those on the home front.

“Wake Up America” will be on display at Trail End throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons, closing on Dec. 14, 2018.

The Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave. in Sheridan.

Spring and fall hours are 1-4 p.m. daily, seven days a week. Summer hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. begin June 1 and continue through the end of August. The site will be open the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as all day on the Fourth of July.

Admission is $4 for adults ($2 discount for Wyoming residents), with children 17 and younger admitted free (when accompanied by an adult).

For more information, call Trail End at 674-4589, or see the Trail End website, www.trailend.org.