Trail End to host First Day Hike on Jan. 1

SHERIDAN — This New Year’s Day, put down the snacks, turn off the television and take a hike!

For the second year in a row, the Trail End State Historic Site in Sheridan will participate in the First Day Hike program — a 21-year-old national initiative designed to encourage not only a healthy and active lifestyle, but an appreciation for the nation’s parks and historic sites.

Starting at the Kendrick Mansion at 10 a.m. Sunday, local participants will walk a path through the northwest corner of town that includes the Trail End grounds, the city of Sheridan’s buffalo and elk pasture, the Sheridan County fairgrounds, new and historic neighborhoods, several ponds, a couple of historic trails and more.

Park staff and volunteers will lead the hike, which is about 2 miles long. Comprised of relatively gentle slopes, the trail should be fine for hikers of all ages, including those in strollers. Leashed pets are welcome. The hike will conclude at the Kendrick Mansion, where hot cocoa, hot cider and healthy snacks will be offered.

There is no charge for the First Day Hike.

The weather on New Year’s Day is expected to be brisk, with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Participants are urged to wear appropriate clothing, including gloves, hats and comfortable boots. Hikers are also encouraged to bring their cameras; photos of the event will be posted on Trail End’s website and social media outlets.

For more information, contact Trail End at674-4589 or trailend@wyo.gov.

The Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.