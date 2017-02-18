Traffic cameras aren’t cameras, they’re detectors

SHERIDAN — Those grey camera-looking contraptions on top of traffic signals in Sheridan may cause panic for the observant driver, but fear not.

While the devices are technically cameras, they don’t snap a photo when you squeeze every bit out of that yellow light.

“The ones that are there all the time are simply there to let people know when a car is at an intersection,” said Ronda Holwell, Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 4 public relations specialist. “But that’s not the only form of detection.”

In addition to the grey cameras on the traffic signals, technology called loops and pucks are set in concrete underneath the ground. Loops and pucks sit at every intersection in town and help regulate the flow of traffic.

“Any of the sensors in the ground or cameras, they call in and tell that traffic signal ‘hey, someone’s on the side street waiting for you to go,’” Holwell said.

The intersection of Illinois and College streets remains troublesome, as the sensor sits farther back on the road leading up to the intersection.

“People pull way out (front) and then they wait for the light,” Holwell said. “They’re way beyond and the loop’s farther back.”

If cars stop in front of the sensor, the sensor cannot feel the car, therefore it does not communicate with the traffic signal to let it know someone is waiting for the light to change.

Each intersection provides a different mix of sensors. Some feature both ground and camera sensors or just one of the two.

Intersections also include separations of fully actuated signals and semi-actuated signals.

Fully actuated means all four legs of an intersection hold equal precedent to each other. The intersection of Fifth Street and Main Street featured the first fully actuated system, giving all four sides of the busy intersection priority by regulating through traffic detection cameras and ground sensors.

Semi-actuated signals make up Coffeen Avenue, where the lights directing the flow of traffic on Coffeen take first priority and side streets along the avenue receive secondary priority. Main Street, though, works on a different setup than the rest of Sheridan.

“When we get to Main Street, everything changes,” Holwell said. “Main Street has seven pre-timed for mainline.”

Each light runs on a 64- to 70-second timer.

“It doesn’t matter on Main Street what traffic is doing, it’s all the same,” Holwell said. “It gives side streets long enough to serve pedestrians. That’s the big one on Main Street.”

From Coffeen Avenue to Dow Street, the lights on Main Street communicate with each other. One might be so lucky as to hit greens the entire way down.

“People will say you can go certain miles per hour and you’ll hit every light on Main Street right. That’s actually true because they do talk to each other,” Holwell said.

Holwell fields calls from drivers often who notify her of a particularly long light in a certain area of town. Holwell then sends out crews to make sure each aspect of the signal properly communicates with each other. Holwell received an influx of feedback, especially on social media, one of the last times traffic counters from Cheyenne appeared on the intersection signals.

“The funny thing was everyone was adamantly sure we had put in traffic cameras and we were now giving tickets, the city was giving tickets on licenses for running red lights,” Holwell said. “There were so many different rumors on there, and I said that I can assure you that is not what they are.”

The traffic counters come in different forms, but the most noticeable devices remain the traffic counters that resemble cameras and the black cord-like lines running across the roads.

“They’re to help us to detect whether our timing on these lights is correct,” Holwell said. “Whether or not we’ve had an influx of traffic that’s not on the mainline that’s coming from one of those side streets and do we need to retime the lights or do we need to add a camera or add a sensor or something like that.”

Holwell said WYDOT remains transparent about all projects and happenings with the department and remains available by contacting the WYDOT office or through its Facebook page, WYDOT Northeast Wyoming.