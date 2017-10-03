TRAC, city collaborate to ensure safe pathways

SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents and officials often boast about the area pathway system, but Bruce Pryde and the Transportation Alternatives Coalition are always looking for ways to continue improvements for Sheridan’s walkers, runners and bicyclists.

The Sheridan Pathway Master Plan was developed in 1997 and updated in 2007. Pryde said the pathway system that was envisioned in those plans is complete within the city limits,

“We’re going outside now; we’re going north and we’re going south,” Pryde said.

To help ensure the safety of pedestrians, Pryde said, three additional light systems will need to be installed at crossings on Eighth Street, Fort Road and the intersection of Fifth Street and Mydland Road. Pryde told Sheridan City Council that TRAC has $8,000 to give for one of the three needed lights if the city is willing to contribute $16,000 for the other two light systems.

The systems run on solar power and require no hard wiring. Interim public works director Lane Thompson said once the Eighth Street and Fort Road lights are installed, safe crossing will extend from South Park to North Park without crossing an unprotected roadway.

“That’s a pretty big achievement,” Thompson said.

The three crosswalks discussed Monday would receive solar-powered yellow blinking lights. Fort Road’s intersection already includes the painted lines for the crosswalk and has been budgeted for this fiscal year. Eighth Street’s construction remains in the works along with TRAC’s funding for the project. The final Fifth Street and Mydland Road intersection will wait for possible funding in the next fiscal year.

When choosing the areas to integrate light systems for pedestrians, whether red and green lights or yellow flashing lights, city officials consider pedestrian and traffic counts as well as the particular placement of the crosswalks.

Councilman Thayer Shafer noted Pryde’s strategy for completing the project.

“You’re pulling our trick,” Shafer said. “That is, we usually provide the seed money for the nonprofit and the nonprofit raises the money to complete the job. Now you’re trying to give us the seed money.”

Pryde agreed, saying it goes both ways and if the city cannot pay for it, maybe another entity will step up to finish the project.

Councilman Alex Lee said he agrees that the city still has more to accomplish on the pathway systems, but was thankful for the work put in by TRAC.

TRAC was established along with the pathway master plan in 2007. Pryde encouraged the city to create a new master plan that would continue the work on pathway systems in Sheridan.