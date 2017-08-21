TR golfers have historic rounds in Upton

DAYTON — The Tongue River golf teams are off to a hot start in 2017 and making history in the process.

After both the TR boys and girls teams took second in Sundance Friday, the teams jumped to win the Upton Invite Saturday. It was the first time in head coach Robert Griffin’s tenure that both the TR boys and girls won the same tournament, and the coach believed it to be the first time in school history.

The Eagles shot a 370 as a team, edging Moorcroft by three strokes. The Lady Eagles’ 327 was an impressive 41 strokes ahead of second-place Niobrara County.

Jaren Fritz kept his strong start going Saturday, as well.

After winning the Sundance Invite Friday with an 86, Fritz dropped eight strokes from his score for an Upton-Invite best 78. He was nine shots better than Moorcroft’s Garrett Wood.

Nick Summers also carried Friday’s momentum into Saturday, taking his second third-place finish of the weekend with an 89. Justice Rees shot a 98, good for 10th place at the tournament.

For the girls, Katelyn Abbott shot a 97 to take second at the tournament. She finished sixth Friday in Sundance. Moorcroft’s Rachel Sams won the tournament with a 90.

TR’s Aspen Boulter (113) was sixth; Mackenzie Aksamit (117) was seventh; and Sadie Koltiska (119) was eighth.

While the Big Horn golf team didn’t have enough scores to place in the team standings, it did have some strong individuals on the leaderboards Saturday.

Sam Walker (94) and Eli Phillips (96) finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in Upton, while Koen Gore (105) took third in the girls tournament. Gore was fourth at Friday’s invite in Sundance.