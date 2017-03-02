Tourists from across US key, but Chinese a boon for industry

SHERIDAN — China will be one of Wyoming’s biggest customers the next several years, and travel and tourism organizations say that local businesses could benefit from the country’s customers.

On March 10, Sheridan Travel and Tourism and the Wyoming Office of Tourism will host a China-Ready workshop for local businesses and residents.

The workshop responds to the rise in Chinese visitors traveling through Wyoming, according to Jenny McCullough, global sales and services integration manager for the Wyoming Office of Tourism. While the workshop will stop in several locations across Wyoming, each presentation will be specifically geared toward the community where it’s held.

“We really want to respond to the needs and wants of every community,” McCullough said.

The number of visitors coming to the U.S. could climb to 5.7 million in 2020, according to Sheridan Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker.

“That’s sort of where the market has been trending for the past few years,” Parker said.

The rise in Chinese tourists can be attributed to several factors. In 2014, the U.S. and China agreed to extend travel visa validity for both countries to 10 years, which made it easier for Chinese citizens to make their way stateside.

Additionally, China’s economy expanded. According to a 2016 report from the international banking firm Credit Suisse, China’s middle class totals 109 million people — nearly 17 million more people than the middle class in the U.S.

The number of upper-middle-class residents is expected to grow from 14 percent of China’s population in 2012 to 54 percent by 2022.

“There are several billion people there,” Parker said. “So when several million people every couple of years become middle class, they begin to travel and step outside the confines of their own country.”

While places like San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York remain the top attractions for Chinese tourists, trends show that more are heading inland.

Yellowstone and the Grand Teton national parks remain the top tourism destination in the Equality State. Yellowstone National Park broke a record in 2016 when it welcomed more than 4.2 million visitors, a 3.89 percent increase from 2015 and more than a 21 percent increase from 2014.

Grand Teton had a record year with more than 4.8 million visitors in 2016 and saw a 23 percent increase in tourists over the past four years.

More Chinese people are beginning to speak English, Parker said, which has also led to a rise in independent travelers. Instead of taking tour buses, Chinese tourists have started to take single-family vehicles to travel off the beaten path.

“(Individual travelers) are not rushing their trips,” McCullough said. “Instead, they are renting cars, taking their time and driving to different locations.”

The new type of tourists bode well for Sheridan and other communities in Wyoming.

“Hotels in Sheridan are beginning to see more bus travelers, but are also beginning to see more and more independent travelers, as well,” Parker said.

The Historic Sheridan Inn is among those businesses seeing more travelers. The hotel markets its restaurant to tourists more than its lodging accommodations, but general manager Susan Williams said her establishment saw both foreign and domestic tourists visitation expand over the past two years.

“The way we see it, when (visitors) come in to eat and see the hotel for the first time … we want them to come back and stay at our hotel later,” Williams said.

“More visitors, the better it is for Sheridan’s economy,” she added.

Parker continues to promote Sheridan in the international market. Last week, Parker attended the Go West Summit — an event that matches businesses with others in the tourism industry. There, Parker networked with several Chinese- and other Asia-based tour companies.

The China-Ready workshop is free to all community members, and Parker hopes to get a good cross-section of the community to attend. It will take place at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

“Really, we want the state to hear what the community of Sheridan is already seeing and we can share our experiences with them,” Parker said.