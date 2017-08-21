TOPS names new officers

SHERIDAN — Members of TOPS WY 20 recently named Avis Veach as their new chapter leader. She is responsible for inspiring and motivating members to reach and maintain their weight-loss goals through TOPS educational programs.

Other officers were also elected, including co-leader Sheila Adsit, secretary Judy Penn and treasurer Madeline Scheibel.

In addition to the election of new officers, Veach has appointed Dixie Adsit as weight recorder and Norman Scheibel as assistant weight recorder.

As a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization, TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) counts on caring officers in local chapters to continue its 69-year tradition of helping and supporting its members as they make healthy lifestyle changes.

Weekly meetings of TOPS WY 20, take place at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sheridan Wesleyan Church (in the library), located at 404 W. Brundage Lane. Visitors are welcome to attend their first TOPS meeting free of charge and without obligation.