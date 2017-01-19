Tongue River names Hanson head football coach

DAYTON — Steve Hanson will be the next head coach for the Tongue River Eagles football team.

The Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees approved the hiring of Hanson at its meeting Tuesday.

Hanson served as defensive coordinator for his predecessor, John Scott. Scott, who is also the school’s activities director, said choosing Hanson was an easy decision.

“That’s always been kind of the plan,” Scott said. “It brings a lot of consistency, and it maintains a lot integrity to our program.

“I am anxious to hand the keys over to him.”

This is Hanson’s first head coaching job in Wyoming, and he said he is thrilled to get the opportunity. He said he does not expect to deviate too much from the system Scott put in place.

“I want to finish what (Scott) started, not rebuild it,” Hanson said.

Hansen coached one of the best defenses in 1A football last year. The Eagles gave up an average of 192 yards of offense and just 10 points per game in 2016. Tongue River football earned 1A 11-man runner-up honors in 2015 and 2016.

While the Eagles lose a slew of talent to graduation, Hanson remains optimistic. He said the incoming group and returning players have a great attitude about the future of Eagles football.

“I think these guys are hungry for a championship — they want to go out there and win,” Hanson said.

Tongue River opens the 2017 football season against Wright on Aug. 31.