Tongue River boys dominates Riverside 62-35

DAYTON — When the Tongue River Eagles stepped onto the court with the Riverside Rebels Saturday, they had a clear advantage.

The Riverside team had underclassmen making up the majority of its roster, while the Eagles registered an all-senior starting lineup. All but one player on the Tongue River lineup is taller than 6 feet — the Rebels didn’t have any players topping 5 feet, 10 inches.

Coming off of one of their best games all season in a 62-43 rout over Greybull Friday night, the Tongue River Eagles put another tally in their win column Saturday with 62-35 win against Riverside.

Head coach Ronnie Stewart said he would have liked to have seen more out of his team Saturday, though.

“Going from Friday night when we were at an all-time high, and then letting our focus flip away a little bit during this game, I was a little bit disappointed in that,” Stewart said.

Tongue River couldn’t do the little things right in the first quarter, allowing the Rebels to get open shots on Tongue River’s sloppy defense. This allowed the Rebels to tie it up at 11 midway through with Stewert fuming on the sideline.

But after the head coach gave his team a spirited pep talk during a timeout, the Eagles began to steer their ship in the right direction. Tongue River went on a 16-2 run in the first and second quarters to give it a double-digit lead for the duration of the game.

Getting well-timed passes from his teammates, Tongue River forward Brennan Kutterer had no problem going up and over Riverside’s small posts and racked up 10 points in the first quarter. He eventually led the team with 21 points.

“Our strength is in our size,” Stewart said. “We just tried to get the ball to our bigs, penetrate the gaps — we tried to utilize that.”

The highlight of the game for the Eagles took place in the fourth quarter. Tongue River sent its junior varsity squad to play the entire fourth quarter, and they didn’t disappoint. The young players outscored the Rebels 9-7 in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Nick Summers led scoring that quarter with 6 points.

“It’s unfortunate for Riverside — they’re down this year,” Stewart said in response to his JV team outscoring Riverside’s varsity in the fourth quarter. “They are doing the best they can, and I really wish them well the rest of the year. I’m sure they will be back in full force in a few years.”

The Eagles enter 2A Northeast Conference play with a 5-5 record. Tongue River takes on Wright Friday and county rival Big Horn Saturday in two games that Stewart expects will challenge his team.

Final

Riverside……………………….12 9 9 7 — 35

Tongue River………………….20 13 20 9 — 62

Scoring

Riverside — Miller 11, Gesch 8, Clark 6, Duncan 3, Michael Wildman 3, Brett Wildman 2, Foss 2

Tongue River — Kutterer 21, Keo 11, Hatzenbiler 7, Summers 6, Buller 6, Fritz 6, Reish 2, Bear Don’t Walk, 1, Sharp 1, Dillon-Bennett 1