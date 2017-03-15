Tongue Ranger District seeks comments on reissuance of outfitter guide permits

SHERIDAN — The Tongue Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest is seeking public comments for the reissuance of the HF Bar Ranch, Inc., and Rangeland Hunting Adventures outfitter guide permits, each for a 10-year term.

HF Bar Ranch, Inc., is permitted for guided horseback and fishing trips in the Rock Creek and Willow Park Reservoir areas from June 1 through Sept. 30 and has one assigned site near Willow Park Reservoir.

Rangeland Hunting Adventures has been authorized for guided trail riding, pack trips, fishing, spring bear hunts, archery big game hunts and rifle big game hunts from May 1 through March 31 and has one assigned site located off Forest Service Road 177 near Garland Gulch.

To learn more about this proposal, see the Bighorn National Forest’s website at http://1.usa.gov/1iZH91e. For additional information, contact Cheri Jones at 674-2652.

Comments are due April 6. Comments can be sent by email to comments-bighorn@fs.fed.us with “HF and RHA permits” in the subject line. Comments can also be submitted in person or by regular mail to the Tongue Ranger District, 2013 Eastside 2nd St., Sheridan, WY 82801. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except federal holidays.