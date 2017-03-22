‘Tis the season for halibut

WHITE FISH PROVENCAL

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 17 to 20 minutes for fish; 8 minutes for topping

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds halibut fillets (or other firm white fish) (see NOTE)

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, drained

1/2 cup kalamata olives, pitted and cut in half lengthwise

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place fish in single layer in baking dish coated with cooking spray. Lightly season fish with salt and pepper. Bake 12 minutes. If fish is more than 1-inch thick, increase cooking time to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in medium saucepan on medium. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened.

Add tomatoes, olives, wine, basil, garlic powder and thyme. Simmer, uncovered, 3 minutes.

Remove fish from oven. Spoon sauce over fish. Return to oven; bake 5 minutes longer or until fish is opaque throughout. Serve immediately.

NOTE: Use frozen fish fillets (thawed), if desired.

Per servings: 182 calories, 22 grams protein, 7 grams fat (35 percent calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 279 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1/2.

