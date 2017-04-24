TIPS training to be offered May 5

SHERIDAN — TIPS training will be offered May 5 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce training room.

TIPS — Training for Intervention ProcedureS — is the global leader in education and training for the responsible service, sale and consumption of alcohol. It is a skills-based training program that is designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking and drunken driving.

Officer Jim Arzy of the Sheridan Police Department will provide the training.

There is no charge to attend, but advanced registration by April 26 is required. Register by calling the Chamber at 672-2485 or email info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

The Chamber is located at 171 N. Main St.