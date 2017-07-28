Tips for a healthy harvest

Even if you didn’t plant a garden this year, you can still reap the rewards of the healthy nutrients produce has to offer. The growing season in Wyoming is somewhat short, so we don’t have the luxury of “picking up dinner” from the garden all year long.

The fastest way to save your produce is to freeze it. Frozen veggies and fruits retain the majority of their nutrients and are great options for healthy cooking and snacking any time of the year. Note: Some veggies and fruits you may need to blanche or prepare differently before freezing directly.

• Soup’s on: Stock up on in-season veggies and cook and freeze batches of soup to enjoy at any point. Bonus: This approach makes for quick dinners on those busy nights.

• Frozen yogurt: Use fresh fruits to prepare quart-size batches of frozen yogurt for quick desserts.

• Juice it: Try juicing lemons, limes, apples, berries and other fresh fruits. Freeze the juice to use in future recipes, salad dressings, desserts or smoothies.

• Bake off: Thinly shred zucchini and carrots and use them to bake into whole grain muffins and breads and store in the freezer. These items marry well with soups and stews.

• One-pot wonder: Winter is the best time to break out the crock pot for one-pot, go-to meals. Prepare veggies and meat ahead of time and freeze in crock-pot portions. When the winter sets in and we lose a little light, throw a batch in the crock-pot in the morning and enjoy at the end of the day.

• Zest it: Fruit zest is one my favorite ingredients to use in baked goods and dressings. Fruit zest stores well in the freezer.

• Fruit puree: Pureed fruits are perfect for sugar replacement in baked goods. Harvest or purchase apples and strawberries and puree them. Apples also make great homemade applesauce for easy snacks for kiddos or appealing side dishes for lunch or dinner.

Freezing isn’t the only method for storing summer and fall harvest for the long term. Canning and drying are also viable options.

• Put a lid on it: If you are ambitious or looking for a new hobby, try your hand at canning. Canning does require some preparation and know-how to keep the food safe and properly stored.

• Hang it out to dry: You can dry your own fruits to have unsweetened and high fiber snacks on hand to mix with oatmeal, cereals, bread recipes or a handful of dried nuts.

The best part is frozen, canned or dried veggies and fruits are helpful in a variety of meals and recipes. Make the darker days of winter a little brighter with easy go-to options that save you time and support your health. Here are some ideas to help you store and stash in-season fruits and veggies for the off-season.

Dr. Erin M. Nitschke is a college professor, NSCA-CPT, NFPT-CPT, ACE Health Coach & Fitness Nutrition Specialist.