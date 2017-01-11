Tickets for Ullr Ball on sale

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Ullr Ball are now on sale.

The event will take place Jan. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn. It will feature live music, auctions and recognize a member of the community.

This year, VIP passes will also be sold and will include complimentary drinks, hotel stay and breakfast in morning.

General admission tickets cost $35 per person or $65 for a couple. VIP tickets cost $150 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.mkt.com/antelopebutte.

For additional information, see antelopebutte.org.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.