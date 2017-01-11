WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Tickets for Ullr Ball on sale
SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Ullr Ball are now on sale.
The event will take place Jan. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn. It will feature live music, auctions and recognize a member of the community.
This year, VIP passes will also be sold and will include complimentary drinks, hotel stay and breakfast in morning.
General admission tickets cost $35 per person or $65 for a couple. VIP tickets cost $150 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.mkt.com/antelopebutte.
For additional information, see antelopebutte.org.
The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Water supply report: Precipitation totals 170 percent of average - January 11, 2017
- Sheridan native, behavioral profiler to appear on TV show ‘Hunted’ - January 11, 2017
- Local libraries to host book discussions through spring - January 11, 2017