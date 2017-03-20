WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Tickets on sale now for Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour


SHERIDAN — Tickets for the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour are on sale now through the WYO Theater.

The event, which benefits the Wyoming Wilderness Association, will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the theater.

Tickets cost $19 apiece for adults, seniors and military members. The cost is $10 for students.

Tickets may be purchased through the WYO Theater box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 672-9084.

The film festival takes place each fall in Banff, Alberta, Canada, and then goes on a world tour in the following months. The film festival will bring audience favorites and special tour edits to Sheridan.

For additional information, see the WWA website, wildwyo.org.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

