Tickets for Keystone Awards on sale
SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Keystone Awards are now on sale through the WYO Theater box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 672-9084.
Tickets for the event are $75 per person or $35 for registered patrons of the Sheridan Senior Center.
The event will honor Reta Onstott, Jim Wilson and Forrest Mars Jr. (posthumously) and Jacomien Mars.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and the award show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The cash bar and raffles will benefit the Sheridan Senior Center.
The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.
