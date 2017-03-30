Tickets for Keystone Awards on sale

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Keystone Awards are now on sale through the WYO Theater box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 672-9084.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person or $35 for registered patrons of the Sheridan Senior Center.

The event will honor Reta Onstott, Jim Wilson and Forrest Mars Jr. (posthumously) and Jacomien Mars.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and the award show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The cash bar and raffles will benefit the Sheridan Senior Center.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.